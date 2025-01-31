NHL salary cap expected to jump to $95.5M next season; rise to $113.5M in 2027-28

The National Hockey League salary cap is expected to rise significantly over the next three seasons, according to projections released by the league and the NHLPA on Friday.

The salary is expected to jump by $7.5 million to $95.5 million in 2025-26, with a rise to $104 million the following season and $113.5 million in 2027-28.

"Both Clubs and Players have sought a certain level of predictability with respect to Payroll ranges from year to year and over time for advance planning capabilities," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. "In reviewing our numbers with the Players’ Association as part of our collective bargaining, we finally felt like we were in a position to give them that.

"It’s not 'absolute certainty,' but maybe it’s the next best thing.''

The forecast comes with several big-name players currently slated to become unrestricted free agents this summer, including newly acquired Carolina Hurricanes star Mikko Rantanen. Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares are also playing on expiring deals, along with Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The salary cap for this season sits at $88 million after rising $4.5 million from the previous $83.5 million mark.

The salary cap for the 2022-23 season was $82.5 million, marking the first time the cap increased in three years due to the pandemic as it remained at $81.5 million from the 2019-20 campaign through 2021-22.

