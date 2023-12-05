NHL salary cap projected to jump to $87.7M for 2024-25

Published

The NHL salary cap is expected to jump to $87.7 million for next season based off current projections, commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday. 

The rise would represent an increase of $4.2 million from the $83.5 million cap for the 2023-24 season. Bettman said the league is projecting revenues of $6.2 billion this season.

The salary cap for the 2022-23 season was $82.5 million with a floor of $61 million, marking was the first time the cap increased in three years due to the pandemic as it remained at $81.5 million from the 2019-20 campaign through 2021-22. 

Here's a breakdown of how the salary cap has increased over the years since it was first implemented during the 2005-06 season:
 

NHL Salary Cap History

Year Salary Cap
2023-24 $83.5M
2022-23 $82.5M
2021-22 $81.5M
2020-21 $81.5M
2019-20 $81.5M
2018-19 $79.5M
2017-18 $75M
2016-17 $73M
2015-16 $71.4M
2014-15 $69M
2013-14 $64.3M
2012-13 $60M
2011-12 $64.3M
2010-11 $59.4M
2009-10 $56.8M
2008-09 $56.7M
2007-08 $50.3M
2006-07 $44M
2005-06 $39M

Salary cap numbers provided by Cap Friendly. 