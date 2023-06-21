Scoreboard

NHL salary cap set to rise $1M for 2023-24 season

NHL NHL logo - TSN
Published

The NHL salary cap is expected to be set at $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The NHL and NHLPA had previously discussed the possibility of bumping up next year's salary cap by a higher increase. Johnston notes that the salary cap staying on schedule is an indication the two sides won't negotiate a higher increase than the $1 million called for in their Memorandum of Understanding.

The salary cap for the 2022-23 season was $82.5 million with a floor of $61 million, marking was the first time the cap increased in three years due to the pandemic as it remained at $81.5 million from the 2019-20 campaign through 2021-22. 

Here's a breakdown of how the salary cap has increased over the years since it was first implemented during the 2005-06 season:

 

NHL Salary Cap History

Year Salary Cap
2022-23 $82.5M
2021-22 $81.5M
2020-21 $81.5M
2019-20 $81.5M
2018-19 $79.5M
2017-18 $75M
2016-17 $73M
2015-16 $71.4M
2014-15 $69M
2013-14 $64.3M
2012-13 $60M
2011-12 $64.3M
2010-11 $59.4M
2009-10 $56.8M
2008-09 $56.7M
2007-08 $50.3M
2006-07 $44M
2005-06 $39M

Salary cap numbers provided by Cap Friendly. 