NHL says five players acquitted of sexual assault ineligible to play

The NHLPA says the five players acquitted of sexual assault in the high-profile London, Ont., trial should be allowed to resume their NHL careers after the league stated they would be ineligible to play while it reviews the judge's findings.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dubé and Cal Foote — members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team — were found not guilty of all charges in an encounter with a woman at a London, Ont., hotel room seven years ago, Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia ruled Thursday.

The NHL said in a statement hours after the decision that the allegations in the case were disturbing, even if not determined criminal. The league also called the behaviour at issue "unacceptable."

"We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings," the statement read. "While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the league.”

In response, the NHLPA said ruling the players ineligible while the NHL further evaluates is inconsistent with the league and players' association's collective bargaining agreement.

"Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod were acquitted of all charges by Justice Carroccia of the Ontario Superior Court," the NHLPA's statement read. "After missing more than a full season of their respective NHL careers, they should now have the opportunity to return to work. The NHL’s declaration that the Players are 'ineligible' to play pending its further analysis of the Court's findings is inconsistent with the discipline procedures set forth in the CBA.

"We are addressing this dispute with the League and will have no further comment at this time.​"

McLeod, Hart, Dubé and Foote were active NHL players at the time of their 2024 arrests, which came days after all four players were granted leave from their clubs.

Formenton, an Ottawa Senators draft pick, has not played in the NHL since 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.