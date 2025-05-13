A minority owner of the Florida Panthers, has been suspended indefinitely by the NHL over a social media exchange with a Toronto Maple Leafs fan in which he referred to Canada as the "51st state."

The league confirmed Monday night that Douglas Cifu will meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman at a later date following the back-and-forth on Sunday night.

Cifu has since deleted his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate," the league said in a statement obtained by Postmedia. "As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL. An in-person meeting will be scheduled with Mr. Cifu and the Commissioner at a date to be determined."

The vice-chairman of the Panthers, Cifu co-founded Virtu Financial alongside Panthers majority owner Vincent Viola.

A native of Syosset, NY, Cifu serves on the board of directors of the United States Chamber of Commerce.

The second-round series between the Panthers and Maple Leafs is tied at 2-2 with the home team winning each game, thus far.

Game 5 between the two is set for Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.