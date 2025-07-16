The full 2025-26 NHL schedule will be released at 1pm ET on Wednesday, but teams opened the roll out with their home openers earlier in the day.

The Winnipeg Jets will open their season at home on Oct. 9 against the Dallas Stars, who eliminated them in the second round of the playoffs this past spring.

The Vancouver Canucks will begin their season at home that same night against the Calgary Flames.

The Ottawa Senators will play their home opener on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators. The Senators will play in the Tampa Bay Lightning's home opener on Oct. 9.

The Montreal Canadiens will also have to wait for their first home game, which comes on Oct. 14 against the Seattle Kraken. Montreal will visit the Chicago Blakchawks in their home opener on Oct. 11.

The home openers for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers have not yet been announced.

The NHL previously announced the season will open Oct. 7 with the Florida Panthers hosting the Blackhawks, the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche facing the Los Angeles Kings.