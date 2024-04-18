The National Hockey League will hold a board call at 3 p.m. ET Thursday to walk governors through the sale/relocation process for the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun adds the league. which has asked teams to have one governor per team on the call, will hold a board vote as part of the proceedings.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Coyotes will likely be sold to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and the deal will include a provision guaranteeing current owner Alex Meruelo an expansion team in Arizona if a new arena is built within five years.

LeBrun reported this week that the NHL wants to have the relocation to settled before the NHL playoffs begin on Saturday, though that was not guaranteed.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds that assuming the sale and relocation is approved, Smith is expected to meet with Coyotes players and staff Thursday in Arizona.

The Coyotes played what's expected to be their final game in Arizona on Wednesday, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2.

“This is the last one in Arizona for a little bit and we wanted to have a good effort, show that to the fans," Coyotes forward Clayton Keller after the win.

The Coyotes have been in Arizona since relocating from Winnipeg in 1996.