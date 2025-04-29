NHL to hold draft lottery May 5

The National Hockey League draft lottery will be held next Monday, May 5, the league announced Tuesday.

The draw will take place at NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, N.J.

The lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks of the 2025 NHL Draft. Teams that did not qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs will be eligible to win the lottery, but not every team has the chance of picking first.

Drawing will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the No. 1 overall pick and the second to determine the No. 2 selection.

There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the draft lottery can move up in the event a team wins one of the lottery draws. Therefore, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall pick. The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the second draw, based on which team wins the first draw.

The unselected teams will then pick in reverse order from their regular season standings.

* Under the terms of a Jan. 31, 2025 trade between NY Rangers and Vancouver, NY Rangers will transfer their 1st-round pick in either the 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft to Vancouver, at NY Rangers' option.

** Under the terms of a Aug. 18, 2022 trade between Calgary and Montreal, if Calgary's 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft becomes a top 10 pick as a result of the Draft Lottery, Calgary will instead transfer Florida's 1st-round pick (previously acquired by Calgary) to Montreal. If Calgary's 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is not a top 10 pick following the Draft Lottery, Calgary will transfer that pick to Montreal.