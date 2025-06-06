BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Schaefer’s collarbone is fine, and so is the Erie Otter defenseman’s perspective on dealing with adversity.

Missing the final three months of the season entering his draft eligible year, the 17-year-old said, is nothing compared to what NHL Central Scouting’s top-ranked North American skater has already endured.

Schaefer lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024. Two months earlier, his billet mother in Erie was struck and killed by a train, with her death ruled a suicide.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life and I’d rather an injury than losing someone I love,” Schaefer said Friday at the NHL’s annual pre-draft combine in Buffalo. "I mean, there’s a lot worse things that can happen than injuries.

As for recovering from the collarbone he broke in December, Schaefer said: “I’m pretty positive with my mindset and I’m driven to want to come back. So yeah, obviously injuries, they’re not fun. But I’m driven to get better and come back even stronger.”

Schaefer was cleared to resume skating May 1 and plans to take part in all of the combine’s strength and agility tests with the exception of the bench press and pullups.

Upbeat and talkative, he showed no hint of the pain he’s dealt with by engaging reporters in opening the press conference by saying: “What’s going on today? Everybody good?”

Schaefer then proceeded to playfully joke and also compliment Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa, with whom he shared the podium and is the No. 2-ranked North American skater.

“Not able to play as much, I got to watch a little more and got to know him. Great guy on and off ice,” Schaefer said, before saying he’d be happy if Misa was selected ahead of him.

Schaefer then displayed humility by acknowledging being surprised to maintain the No. 1 ranking despite having his season cut short after being hurt representing Canada at the world junior championships.

“I played only 17 games and, you know, why are you at the top of that list?” he said. “I played in those 17 games, I took it as opportunities and I worked as hard as I could and left it all out there.”

NHL Central Scouting chief Dan Marr told The Associated Press the debate in ranking Schaefer over Misa was close, and wouldn’t be surprised if Misa or perhaps, Boston College center James Hagens, goes No. 1 in the draft in Los Angles on June 27.

Hagens is from Long Island and the top-ranked American-born skater. The top-ranked European skaters are Sweden junior teammates, center Anton Frondell and right wing Victor Eklund, who’s brother William plays for San Jose.

The New York Islanders have the first pick, followed by San Jose and Chicago.

What separated Schaefer from the rest in the rankings, Marr said, was what he showed in his 17 games with Erie, and his performance at the Canada’s Under-18 summer camp.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Schaefer displayed his offensive abilities in scoring seven goals and 22 points with Erie last season. That’s what scouts were looking for following his rookie season in which Schaefer had three goals and 17 points in 56 games.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds, Schaefer is a two-way defenseman with strong skating and play-making ability.

Misa, is from Oakville, Ontario, and enjoyed a breakout third season in Saginaw while making the switch from wing to center.

Granted exceptional status to play at 15 in 2022, he led all Canadian Hockey League players this season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) — the most by an OHL player 17 or younger since John Tavares in 2006-07. Tavares, now with Toronto, went No. 1 pick 2009 draft to the Islanders.

Schaefer enjoyed the interview process over the past week, and said he had dinner with both the Islanders and Sharks.

“I’m a talker. I love all these interviews and stuff, it keeps me busy,” Schaefer said.

He then jokingly frowned when informed Misa had four dinners.

Misa holds Schaefer in high regard, and also acknowledged he’d be fine if the defenseman was selected ahead of him.

“You know what you’re getting from him every night. He’s all over the ice,” Misa said. “When he does make that jump to the NHL, he is going to have no problem fitting in.”

Smiling, Schaefer turned to Misa and said: “Thanks, bro.”

