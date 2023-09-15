NHL trade deadline officially set for March 8

The NHL's 2023-24 trade deadline has been set for 3pm ET on Friday, March 8.

The date is set for just under six weeks before the final games of the season are scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 18.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 season on Oct. 10 with three games on the schedule, though none involving Canadian teams. The Montreal Canadiens will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11, with the Ottawa Senators facing the Carolina Hurricanes, the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Vancouver Canucks that same night.

Key dates on the calendar including the league's holiday break from Dec. 24-26 and the All-Star break from Feb. 1-4.

The All-Star festivities will take place in Toronto this season.