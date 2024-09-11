NHL trade deadline set for March 7, 2025

The NHL's 2025 trade deadline has been set for 3pm ET on March 7.

The deadline fell on March 8 this year, with teams making a total on 23 trades on that day. In total, 33 players were moved in addition to over 20 draft picks as team's tried to load up for postseason runs.

The Florida Panthers picked up Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators and added then-Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo, who both eventually hoisted the Stanley Cup with the team in June.

It's too soon to say who will be on the move this upcoming March, with the first TSN Trade Bait board likely to debut in November.

The puck drops on the 2024-25 season on Oct. 4 as the New Jersey Devils face the Buffalo Sabres in Prague, Czechia. Play in North America will begin on Oct. 8 with three games on the schedule.