NHLPA and PHPA announce new strategic alliance

The Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced a new strategic alliance on Wednesday that will "reinforce and strengthen the close relationship enjoyed by the two associations."

A shared statement from both parties states that this first-time alliance will "provide for shared administrative and legal resources to ensure the best representation for all members, including in collective bargaining."

The PHPA and NHLPA will remain separate, fully autonomous entities with each maintaining their own governance and operational functions.

“We are very pleased and excited to announce that we have entered into a strategic alliance with the NHLPA that will support the tight unity between our organizations," said PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay in the release. "I would like to thank (NHLPA Executive Director) Marty Walsh and the NHLPA for their support and partnership as we work collectively to ensure the best possible representation for our members. We are stronger together."

“This agreement will better align our organizations to serve the needs of our players at all stages of their careers,” added Walsh. “We look forward to continuing to work with the PHPA to advocate for and improve the lives of the professional hockey players we serve.”

Approximately 90 per cent of NHLPA members have spent time as members of the PHPA while playing in the AHL or ECHL.