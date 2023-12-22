The National Hockey League Players' Association is expected to file an appeal to a neutral arbitrator on behalf of Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron, who had a six-game suspension affirmed by the NHL on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the players' union has not appealed yet, but will, citing a post on X from Perron's agent, Allan Walsh.

The 35-year-old Perron was originally suspended six games for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit that knocked out Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin on Dec. 9. Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure and appealed when he was officially suspended two days later.

Walsh took aim at NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday, calling the decision to affirm the original penalty a "nonsensical, illogical opinion." Bettman heard Perron's appeal at a hearing on Dec. 19.

"After Gary rubber stamps the Parros Kangaroo Court with a nonsensical, illogical opinion, expect David Perron to appeal to the neutral arbitrator. We expect to finally get a fair hearing and look forward to presenting the case," Walsh wrote on X.

The NHL's complete ruling on the suspension is available here.

Perron returned from his suspension Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers, recording four hits in 13:44 of ice time.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native has played in 26 games this season, scoring seven goals and 13 points.