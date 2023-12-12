The National Hockey League Players' Association announced Tuesday that it has filed an appeal on behalf of Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron regarding the league's decision to suspended him for six games.

Perron was given a six-game ban by the NHL on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub following a hit on Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Perron, 35, was given a match penalty for intent to injure.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native has played in 26 games this season, scoring seven goals and 13 points.