The National Hockey League Players' Association announced Thursday that it officially filed a grievance over the Philadelphia Flyers' decision to terminate Ryan Johansen's contract.

In late August, the team announced that the remaining year on the 32-year-old forward's deal was being terminated for what the Flyers called a "material breach" of contract.

A native of Vancouver, Johansen never dressed for the Flyers after being acquired ahead of March's trade deadline from the Colorado Avalanche because of a hip injury. The Flyers had planned to waive Johansen immediately after acquiring him, but were unable to because of the injury.

Johansen appeared in 63 games last season for the Avs, scoring 13 goals and adding 10 assists.

Upon the announcement of the termination, Johansen's agent, Kurt Overhardt, released a statement disputing the Flyers' characterization.

"Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled," Overhardt said in the statement. "Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the club, its medical staff and authorized third-party physicians. The Flyers' intent to terminate Ryan's contract is disappointing."

Last week, Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said the termination had been completed.

"As far as I know, the contract is terminated," Briere said.

Originally taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks, Johansen has appeared in 905 games across 13 seasons with the Avs, Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

For his career, Johansen has 202 goals and 376 assists.