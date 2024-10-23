NHLPA gives first look at Canada, USA 4 Nations Face-Off jerseys

Fans appear to have gotten their first look at the Canada and Team USA's jerseys for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

The National Hockey League Players' Association included a pictures of Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews modeling the jerseys in a promotional post on X for ticket sales opening next week.

The Canada jersey worn by McDavid is red, featuring a maple leaf on top of two white stripes with Canada written within it.

The United States jersey is dark blue with "USA" written across it with a star above white and red stripes on the arm sleeve.

Victor Hedman and Sebastian Aho were also show in the photo in jerseys for Sweden and Finland, although less visible than the Canada and America jerseys. The Swedish jersey is yellow and appears to feature the traditional three crowns, while Finland's has "SUOMI" written above the Finnish crest.

The NHLPA gave a more in-depth teaser look at the jerseys later on Wednesday.

The 4 Nations Face-Off makes its debut next year and will be held Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.