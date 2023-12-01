TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored 4:39 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes extended their win streak to a season-high three games with a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Michael Carcone, Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram had 28 saves.

The Coyotes' win streak has come against the last three Stanley Cup winners — Tampa Bay (2021), Colorado (2022) and Vegas (2023). The Tampa Bay and Colorado wins were at 4,400-seat Mullett Arena.

Bjugstad was slashed by Bowen Byram on a breakaway in overtime that was nearly a penalty shot. Seconds after the resulting power play expired, Bjugstad beat Alexandar Georgiev for his fifth goal of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Miles Wood scored for the Avalanche, who had won seven of eight and were attempting to tie the New York Rangers for the league lead in victories at 16. Georgiev finished with 29 stops.

Makar’s power-play goal gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead with 28.4 seconds remaining in the first period. His rising shot got through a Devon Toews screen and beat Ingram over his left shoulder.

Makar has seven goals this season and leads NHL defensemen with 25 points in November.

Boyd tied it three minutes into the second when he tipped Liam O’Brien’s shot from in front. Wood gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead less than two minutes later when he took a pass off the sideboards and threaded his way to the front of the net to beat Ingram.

Schmaltz tied it again 11 seconds into a power play late in the second. He took an Alex Kerfoot feed from behind the net and one-timed it past Georgiev.

Carcone scored 68 seconds into the third when he skated from behind the net and put the puck in off the far post for a 3-2 lead, but the Avalanche tied it on MacKinnon’s power-play goal with nine minutes remaining.

McKinnon has five goals and 21 points in his last 12 games. Carcone has three goals in his last two games, including two in a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday.

