SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored his second goal of the game to cap Utah’s three-goal flurry in a 2 1/2-minute span of the third period in a victory over Carolina.

Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Utah, which won at home after losing three of four on the road. Michael Kesselring had two assists and Karel Vejmelka had a career-high 49 saves to get his first win in five games.

Martin Necas scored for Carolina, which lost for just the second time in 11 games and ended a streak of nine straight games with at least four goals. Pyotr Kochetkov gave up three goals on 18 shots before he was replaced after giving up Sergachev’s goal that made it 3-1 at 7:11 of the third period. Spencer Martin stopped two of the three shots he faced.

Vejmelka had 15 saves in the first period, 16 in the second and 18 in the third.

McBain started the outburst at 5:09 of the third, and Bjugstad capped it 17 seconds after Martin came on.