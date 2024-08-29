The Ottawa Senators are bringing in forward Nick Cousins on a one-year contract.

Cousins, 30, recorded seven goals and 15 points in 69 games with the Florida Panthers last season.

He added an assist in 12 playoff games as the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off a two-year, $2.2 million deal he signed with the Panthers in July of 2022.

Drafted 68th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2011, Cousins has 71 goals and 180 points in 592 career games split between the Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and Panthers.