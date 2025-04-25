The NHL Department of Player Safety levied fines against both forward Nick Cousins and the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

The fines come from an incident during warm-ups ahead of Thursday night's Game 3 between the Sens and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ahead of the game in which the Leafs won 3-2 in overtime to take a 3-0 series lead, Cousins shot a puck at goaltender Anthony Stolarz. In doing so, Cousins was fined the maximum allowable amount under the CBA for unsportsmanlike conduct, $2,083.33.

The Senators were fined $25,000.

The Leafs can wrap up the first-round series on Saturday night with a victory in Game 4 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ont.