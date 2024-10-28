TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Paul scored 3:22 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Monday night, spoiling the return of longtime captain Steven Stamkos.

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Chaffee also scored to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the first period. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Stamkos, who played his first 16 NHL seasons with the Lightning before signing with Nashville on July 1, received a standing ovation after being honored with a video tribute in the first period. His assist on Ryan O’Reilly’s power-play goal midway through the second period was his first with the Predators, and he got his second by setting up Gustav Nyquist’s game-tying goal at 18:40.

But Paul won it by beating Juuse Saros after the Predators had dominated overtime.

Saros stopped 24 shots for Nashville.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville allowed the first two goals for the third consecutive game but lost this one after winning the first two.

Lightning: Tampa Bay, which had the NHL’s best power play last season at 28.6 percent, was 0 for 3 and fell to 5 for 31 (16.1 percent) overall and 0 for 14 at home.

Key moment

The Lightning appeared to take a 3-0 lead 2:27 into the second period when Nikita Kucherov beat Saros. But the goal was waved off because Kucherov was deemed offside entering the zone. Nashville dominated the remainder of the period and scored twice to tie it.

Key stat

The Predators killed all three Lightning power plays and have allowed just two goals on 29 opposition man-advantages this season.

Up Next

The Predators host Edmonton on Thursday night, and the Lightning visit Colorado on Wednesday to begin a four-game trip.

