The St. Louis Blues signed winger Nick Ritchie to a professional tryout contract on Thursday.

Ritchie was an unrestricted free agent this summer after splitting time last season between the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames. He posted 13 goals and 26 points in 74 games between the two teams.

The 27-year-old was traded to the Flames along with Troy Stetcher, with his brother, Brett Ritchie, and Connor Mackey heading back to Arizona.

Ritchie has played for four teams over the past three seasons, having been traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Coyotes in 2021-22 after two seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Selected 10th overall by Anaheim in the 2014 draft, Ritchie spent five seasons with the Ducks before being moved to the Bruins in 2019-20.

On 481 career games, Ritchie has 84 goals and 186 points over eight seasons in the NHL.