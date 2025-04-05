TORONTO - Nick Robertson knows it's a numbers game.

The Maple Leafs winger did his part to make the playoff math more difficult for his head coach Saturday.

Robertson scored Toronto's first two goals in a 5-0 drubbing of the Columbus Blue Jackets after spending the last three games watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.

The 23-year-old took advantage of a turnover in the first period to put his team up 1-0 before ripping another shot five-hole on Elvis Merzlikins in the second.

"Just keeping my game simple," Robertson said of his approach. "Come in with energy and just being motivated to contribute."

The five-foot-nine, 178-pound forward now has four goals and two assists this season in a game immediately following a scratch — an offensive trend that tracks back to last season when he takes a seat.

"Nobody likes to sit out, right?" Leafs bench boss Craig Berube said. "You get back in there and you're a little bit more hungry. There's no doubt about it."

Robertson, who upped his season totals to 14 goals and seven assists in 62 contests, said coming out of the lineup provides a reset.

"Gives you even more of that hunger to get back in and be effective," he said. "It's now my job to recover and prepare and continue the same mindset."

Robertson got back in the lineup after David Kampf suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers.

With the Leafs having clinched a playoff spot and eyeing first place in the Atlantic Division following a fourth consecutive win, the Californian is looking to make his case to be in the lineup for Game 1 of the post-season.

"Just physicality," Robertson said of what he needs to do when the puck isn't on his stick. "I'm not the biggest guy, but I can get touches on guys and limit rush plays by finishing my checks."

Berube, who's in his first season with Toronto, has been largely happy with Robertson's play in 2024-25.

"Nick's just got to manage the puck more than anything," said the coach. "Being simple with it, getting pucks out, getting pucks in, and then when you have the opportunity, he uses his speed very well and capitalizes on some chances.

"Just being defensive, responsible and managing the puck."

Leafs winger William Nylander — he also scored twice Saturday to give him 44 on the season — said Robertson is almost automatic after sitting.

"Every time he rests and gets back in the lineup, he scores," the Swede said with a smile.

Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who made 27 saves for his second shutout of the campaign, marvelled at Robertson's shot.

"It's quick, it's heavy," he said. "You saw that five-hole move. I mean, I've seen that enough in practice this year. He knows where to shoot."

Robertson is aiming to have that shot in the mix when the Leafs raise their post-season curtain in a few weeks.

"You want to show that you can contribute," he said. "I want to get my game really good going to playoffs."

ON THE MARK

Toronto captain Auston Matthews scored to give him nine straight 30-goal seasons, breaking a tie with Darryl Sittler for the most in franchise history.

He's also the seventh NHL player all-time to begin a career with nine consecutive 30-goal seasons, joining Alex Ovechkin (15), Mike Gartner (15), Wayne Gretzky (13), Jari Kurri (19), Mike Bossy (10) and Bryan Trottier (9).

Toronto winger Mitch Marner, meanwhile, became the third player in franchise history with a 70-assist season, joining Sittler and Doug Gilmour.

STOLARZ SHINES AGAIN

The free-agent signing has won five straight starts and appears to be pulling away from crease mate Joseph Woll to get the nod for Game 1.

"I've been feeling good here lately," he said. "The guys did a great job of making my job easy."

PRAISING OVI

Columbus head coach Dean Evason was a Washington Capitals assistant for the first seven seasons of Ovechkin's career. The 39-year-old Russian tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal mark of 894 on Friday and could set a new record Sunday.

"It's pretty cool," Evason said. "I watched him conduct himself, not only as a hockey player, but a person and a teammate. The entire hockey world's excited about what he's doing, but to have an inside look at what he did was pretty special."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.