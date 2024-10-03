DETROIT — Nick Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Thursday.

Robertson scored at 17:54 of the opening period and added another at 14:34 of the third period for Toronto (3-1-1). The victory extended the Leafs' win streak to three games.

The 23-year-old Robertson, who signed a one-year, US$875,000 contract with the Leafs on Sept. 10, is up to five goals in the pre-season, all of them coming in the last three games.

"I just like my mentality going out there and using my strength, which is going out there and being a shooter," Robertson told reporters post-game. "I'm just happy with everyone's effort tonight, it was a good win for us."

Max Pacioretty picked up two assists, with Easton Cowan and David Kampf each dishing one.

Anthony Stolarz earned a 30-save shutout in the victory.

"I just liked the way I was able to control some rebounds and was able to see the first shot," Stolarz said. "I thought I was reading their guys' releases really well and any second-chance opportunities, the guys in front of me did a great job clearing out, picking up sticks or just letting me see the puck and make the second save."

It was the 30-year-old goaltender's first full game of the pre-season. He allowed two goals on 26 shots across two other games.

"It's nice to get the first full one," Stolarz said. "To have a higher volume game is always good coming into your own for the regular season."

Stolarz joined the Leafs on a two-year, $5 million deal as a free agent this summer after spending 2023-24 with the Florida Panthers.

Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for Detroit (3-2-1), which was coming off a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

"I thought that from a work ethic standpoint, we took time and space from them as much as we can and reloaded well," Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. "We were above them all night and we checked well."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.