PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and assist and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday night.

Suzuki extended his NHL point streak to seven games. He scored in the first period and assisted Cole Caufield on a power-play goal late in the second period. Montreal won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Jake Evans also scored for Montreal and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves to secure the win.

Aleksei Kolosov made 20 saves in his NHL debut for Philadelphia, which lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Travis Sanheim had a pair of goals for Philadelphia. He and Travis Konecny scored 29 seconds apart in the final three minutes to pull within a goal.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Mike Matheson and David Savard were key to the Canadiens' defensive effort, getting in the way of several shots. Matheson blocked seven and Savard blocked four.

Flyers: Kolosov became the first Belarus-born goalie to play in the NHL. The Flyers are looking to settle an unstable goaltending situation. His signature save came on a sprawling stop on a 2-on-0 breakaway when he slid post-to-post to make a pad save on Caufield.

KEY MOMENT

Montreal defenceman Logan Mailloux intentionally fired a shot into traffic and it redirected off Gallagher's leg and over Kolosov’s shoulder to give Montreal a 2-1 lead early in the second period.

KEY STAT

19-6: The Flyers have really struggled in the second period this year and have been outscored by their opponents by 13 goals. It was more of the same in the second period against Montreal, as the Canadiens outscored the Flyers 3-0.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Flyers: Visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

---

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL