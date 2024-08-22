The Montreal Canadiens will have a different look next season after adding winger Patrik Laine to their lineup.

Laine, 26, was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, along with a second-round draft pick, in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris.

The 6-foot-5 winger’s track record as a former 40-goal scorer is a new element that the Canadiens are excited about and the team is ready to welcome him with open arms.

“His résumé speaks for itself and he’s been a really good player in the league,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki told TSN690 on Thursday.

“He’s a big piece and he’s been a really good goal scorer for a long time and it’s exactly what we needed.”

Laine is coming off a stretch of injury plagued seasons while playing for the Blue Jackets. He only appeared in 18 games last season and hasn’t appeared in more than 56 games since the 2020 campaign when he was a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

Last season, Laine broke his clavicle on Dec. 14 and had setback in his recovery a month later. He later entered himself into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, citing that he wanted to prioritize his mental health.

The Tampere, Finland, native exited the program on July 26 and requested a trade from the Blue Jackets in hopes of a fresh start.

Speaking from the Nick Suzuki – Heroes Golf Tournament he hosts to raise funds to provide training and care to service dogs for individuals with mental health needs, Suzuki said the conversation around mental health is changing throughout the NHL.

“Mental health is something we’re talking about more and more,” said Suzuki. “It’s not easy but having [events like this] reminds us to have those conversations by connecting with people and making a difference with ourselves and others.

“[The conversation] is something that I’m passionate about and Patrik is passionate about now, and it will help people in the long run.”

Montreal is known for having a rabid fan base with high expectations for their players both on and off the ice. Despite any perceived added pressure playing in a historic market like Montreal can bring, Suzuki feels that their dressing room is uniquely capable helping Laine thrive and get back to form.

“Everyone is pulling the same room together,” said Suzuki. “From the top down we set the example every day. Our group is really close and anyone who comes into our room will be welcomed with open arms. It’s a fun place to be and it will be a fun place to win so we’re looking forward to it.”

Laine isn’t the only Canadien looking to come back after missing a significant amount as time as centre Kirby Dach will also be returning.

Dach only appeared in two games with the Canadiens last season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee during the team’s home opener on Oct. 14.

The 22-year-old was acquired by Montreal prior to the 2022 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for two draft picks.

Suzuki is looking forward to seeing what Dach can add to their young squad and hopefully move the team forward in their quest to return to the playoffs.

“I’ve talked to him a lot this summer and he says he feels really good on the ice and back to himself,” said Suzuki. “It’s going to take a little bit to get up to game speed, but I think he’ll rebound to get back to where he was.

“He could be a really dominant player out there and I’m looking forward to playing with him.”