MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki scored the overtime winner and added two assists as the Montreal Canadiens stayed hot with a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Lane Hutson also recorded a goal and two assists while Cole Caufield produced one goal and one helper as Montreal (19-18-3) climbed into a playoff spot.

Kaiden Guhle and Kirby Dach also scored, and Sam Montembeault stopped 16 shots.

The Canadiens returned home after going 4-1-0 on a five-game road trip across four different time zones after Christmas. Montreal, which began December at 8-12-3, has won eight of 10 games.

J.T. Miller had two goals and two assists to lead Vancouver (18-12-9), which has only two wins in its last nine games.

Jake DeBrusk and Jonathan Lekkerimaki also scored while Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves as the Canucks opened their five-game Eastern Conference road trip with a loss.

Captain Quinn Hughes, last year’s Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenceman, returned from a four-game absence for the injury-plagued Canucks to play his 400th game. He provided two assists.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Miller and Lekkerimaki struck twice in 20 seconds early in the second period to build a two-goal Vancouver lead and suck the life out of the Bell Centre, but Montreal fought back with three unanswered goals.

Canucks: Lekkerimaki stepped up with his first career multi-point game the same day he was recalled from the American Hockey League to replace injured winger Dakota Joshua. The 20-year-old Swede has two goals and one assist in six NHL games, all this season.

KEY MOMENT

Dach and Hutson scored in the first seven minutes of the third period to give Montreal a 4-3 lead. Then 12 seconds after Caufield took a penalty, Miller set up DeBrusk on the power play for his 17th to tie the game at 8:51 and eventually force overtime.

KEY STAT

Hutson, a Calder Trophy candidate as NHL rookie of the year, became the fastest defenceman in Canadiens history to hit 30 points, reaching the milestone in 42 games. Chris Chelios held the previous record of 45.

UP NEXT

Both teams play the Washington Capitals next. The Canucks continue their road trip in Washington on Wednesday, while the Canadiens visit the Capitals on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.