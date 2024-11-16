MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki’s second-period goal held up as the winner in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Bell Centre.

Mike Matheson, Lucas Condotta, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson also scored as Montreal (6-10-2), won the second of its last three games after a six-game losing skid.

Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves in the victory. The Becancour, Que., native earned his fifth career win against the Blue Jackets, the most victories he has against a single NHL opponent.

Dante Fabbro was the lone scorer for Columbus (6-9-2). It was his first goal with the Blue Jackets since being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves as Columbus dropped its seventh decision in eight games.

Montreal were 1 for 3 on the power play. The Canadiens have scored at least one power-play goal in each of their six wins this season.

The Habs honoured former captain Shea Weber before the puck drop. Weber, freshly inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night, joined 60 other former members of the organization enshrined in hockey’s pantheon along the team’s Ring of Honour.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus allowed at least five goals in a game for the fifth time this season.

Canadiens: Montreal won their sixth straight regular-season game over Columbus dating back to Nov. 23, 2022. Over that span, the Canadiens have outscored the Blue Jackets 27-9.

Key Moment

With the teams tied 1-1 late in the second period, Suzuki took a feed from Joel Armia at centre ice before entering the offensive zone and firing a snap shot past the glove of Tarasov for his seventh goal of the season.

Key stat

Matheson’s tally was the first power-play goal scored by a Canadiens defenceman this season and first overall since Jan. 20, 2024, also scored by Matheson, in Boston.

Up next

Canadiens: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Blue Jackets: Visit the Boston Bruins on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.