Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves as the Montreal Canadiens blanked the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Tuesday night at Centre Bell.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine and Lane Hutson also scored for Montreal (27-26-5).

Slafkovsky opened the scoring halfway through the first period after deflecting a shot from the point. Montreal would double the lead soon after in a similar fashion, with Laine getting the final deflection this time.

Montreal continued to set the tempo, forcing four consecutive Carolina (30-21-4) penalties. Suzuki would convert on the fourth when left alone in the slot, firing a wrist shot over Frederik Andersen’s glove.

After fighting off any attempt at a Hurricanes comeback, Hutson put the game out of reach while on the power play, scoring his fourth of the season. Montembeault is now tied for second in the NHL with four shutouts.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Montreal has developed a habit of making their lives difficult when protecting a lead. This time around, solid goaltending and an effective two-for-five power-play connection removed any doubt.

Hurricanes: Despite having four players on pace to score 60 points or more, Carolina’s chance creation was nothing short of tepid. They enjoyed long stretches of possession on a number of occasions, but could not find any space in the slot to trouble Montembeault.

KEY MOMENT

The Hurricanes found themselves on the power play at the beginning of the third period while down 3-0 and could have ignited a comeback had they converted. Instead, they hit one post and registered one shot on net before Montreal made it 4-0 to ice the game.

KEY STAT

It is the first time in more than a month, the Canadiens have won back-to-back games, dating back to consecutive wins on Jan. 19 and 21 over the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Canadiens: Host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.