SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Suzuki scored on a snap shot with 17:58 left in the third period to put the Canadiens ahead 3-2. Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson each got an assist on the goal.

Patrik Laine, Brendan Gallagher and Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens.

Seth Jones and Sam Reinhart each scored for the Panthers.

Samuel Montembeault stopped 24 shots in the win for the Canadiens. Sergei Bobrovsky had 18 saves for the Panthers.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal is now 4-3-3 over its last 10 games.

Panthers: Florida is 5-5-0 in its last 10.

Key moment

Gallagher helped close it out with an empty-netter with 1:44 left. Gallagher has three goals and five assists in his last seven games.

Key stat

Hutson had three assists for Montreal. It was Hutson’s 14th multi-assist game of 2024-25, tying Larry Murphy (1980-81) for second-most in a season by a rookie defenseman in NHL history — trailing Chris Chelios with 16 in 1984-85.

Up next

Next up for both clubs is a rematch on Tuesday.

