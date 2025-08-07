Nicklas Backstrom is set to resume his career in Sweden and despite missing nearly two years on long-term injured reserve with the Washington Capitals, he is firmly on Sweden's radar ahead of the 2026 Olympics.

Sweden's head coach Sam Hallam told the Sweden Herald that he has yet to talk with Backstrom, but will be following his return to play.

"It will be interesting to follow," Hallam said. "The Olympic Games are far ahead. I will take it step by step. I just want to see that he is doing well, that he is on the ice and that he can play regularly to start with."

Backstrom, 37, signed a one-year contract with an additional one-year option with Brynäs IF last month, returning to the team he played with before making the leap to the NHL in 2006.

"I have always felt that I would like to represent Brynäs again someday if the opportunity arose," Backstrom said, per a translation. "I have long had a great drive to return to Brynäs. After undergoing rehab and being away from the game for almost two seasons, I feel very charged and full of energy to contribute to the club's future successes."

Backstrom announced eight games into the 2023-24 season that he would be stepping away from hockey for health reasons and has not played since. He underwent left hip resurfacing surgery in June 2022, returning in January to appear in 39 games that season.

The Gavle, Sweden native's five-year, $46 million contract - carrying a $9.5 million cap hit - expired on July 1, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Backstrom, the Capitals’ all-time assists leader with 762, recorded 271 goals and 1,033 points in 1,105 career games with the Capitals.

Selected fourth overall by Washington in the 2006 draft, Backstrom sits second in franchise history in points, games played, power-play points (421) and overtime goals (9), and fourth in goals, power-play goals (86) and game-winning goals (39).

Hedman, Karlsson back Backstrom

Star defenceman Victor Hedman, who captained Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off and will likely do so again at the Olympics, threw his support behind Backstrom on Wednesday.

"He is one of the best we have produced in Swedish hockey," Hedman said. "If he is healthy and delivers, I think he is absolutely a name for the Olympic Games. A player like him doesn't grow on trees."

Backstrom was part of Team Sweden's silver-medal winning team at Sochi 2014 and also represented his country at Vancouver 2010.

"I don't think you need to persuade him to play the Olympic Games," defenceman Erik Karlsson added. "He is one of those who has played before, and he has shown that he is best when it matters."