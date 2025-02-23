NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Daws made 29 saves to record his first NHL shutout as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Nashville Predators 5-0 on Sunday night.

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat, Seamus Casey, Stefan Noesen and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils, winners of two of three. Nico Hischier had three assists and Luke Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had two.

Justus Annunen made 31 saves for Nashville, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Palat scored the game’s first goal with 6:15 remaining in the opening period from the low slot after a scramble in front.

Hamilton doubled the New Jersey lead at 9:14 of the second, tucking a shot from the right side just underneath the crossbar.

Daws’ toughest save came late in the first period when he denied Nashville’s Filip Forsberg on a breakaway. He also made five saves on a late third period Nashville power play.

Nashville has been shutout eight times this season, one shy of the franchise record.

Takeaways

Devils: With top goaltender Jacob Markstrom sidelined for multiple weeks with an MCL sprain, continuing to get strong goaltending from Jake Allen and Daws will be important as New Jersey keeps pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Predators: A day after defeating the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville could not generate many scoring chances.

Key moment

Casey’s wrist shot through traffic with 5:32 remaining in the second gave the Devils a 3-0 lead against a Predators team that has struggled to score this season. New Jersey had 14 shots on goal in the middle frame, scoring twice.

Key stat

Palat and Hamilton recorded their 500th career point on Palat’s first period goal.

Up next

The Devils visit the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, while the Predators host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

