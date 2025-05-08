New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier will captain his native Switzerland at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, it was announced Thursday.

Hischier, 26, served as an alternate captain at last year’s tournament while Nashville Predators defenceman and fellow countryman Roman Josi wore the 'C'.

Josi missed the final 25 games of the 2024-25 campaign while dealing with an upper-body injury and appears unlikely to be added to the team's roster.

Hischier is coming off of one of his best seasons to date, recording a career-high 35 goals in 75 games played. He also added four goals in five playoff games earlier this spring.

At last year's tournament, he scored 11 points in 10 games, helping his country to the silver medal.

The highest-drafted Swiss-born player in NHL history, Hischier will be joined by Devils teammates Time Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler after New Jersey was eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Switzerland opens their tournament against Czechia in a rematch of last year’s gold medal game to kick off round-robin play.

The 2025 IIHF World Championship runs from May 9-25 with Sweden and Denmark hosting,