NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier recorded his first career hat trick to give the New Jersey Devils a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Hischier ended a 10-game scoring drought with his 11th, 12th and 13th of the season. All three goals occurred in the second period.

Erik Haula added a goal for New Jersey (15-7-2) and Justin Dowling scored an empty-netter. Johnathan Kovacevic had two assists.

Filip Forsberg and Zachary L' Heureux scored for Nashville (7-12-3).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for New Jersey. Juuse Saros recorded 26 saves for Nashville. He was pulled after two periods in favor of former Devil Scott Wedgewood, who had 15 saves.

Nashville forward Steven Stamkos, who had tallied 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 44 career games against New Jersey — including six games with three points — was held to only two shots Monday.

The Predators traded Philip Tomasino, their first-round draft pick in 2019, to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft on Monday. Tomasino scored 23 goals and recorded 48 assists in 159 games with Nashville.

Nashville: The Predators were a top-10 team in power-play efficiency coming into the game, scoring on 22.7% of their chances, but managed just seven shots in five power-play opportunities.

New Jersey: The Devils recorded a season-high 46 shots on goal.

The Devils killed off a five-minute major late in the third period while clinging to a 4-2 lead. Timo Meier was called for cross-checking with 7:43 to play, but Nashville managed just one shot over the five minutes.

The win ended Nashville's recent dominance over New Jersey at the Prudential Center. The Predators had won eight straight games at Prudential prior to Monday.

The Devils host St. Louis on Wednesday in another Central Division matchup, while the Predators host Philadelphia on Wednesday.

