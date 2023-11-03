The San Jose Sharks allowed 10 goals Thursday as their winless streak to start the season was extended to that same number.

The Sharks lost 10-1 to the Vancouver Canucks, pushing their goal differential to a league-worst minus-35 amid their 0-9-1 start to the season.

"I've never been in a situation like this, I don't think any of us [have], to be honest with you," Sharks forward Nico Sturm said after the loss. "I suppose the one good thing is that this is about as low as it's going to get.

"So, I suppose that's the only positive in this situation."

The Calgary Flames hold the league's next-worst goal differential at minus-16 through 10 games. Offensively, the Sharks have just 10 goals for an average of one per game.

The Canucks pulled away early on Thursday, posting two goals in the first minutes of the game.

"Where we were at mentally, really, you could feel it on the bench. It deflated us and we never recovered," Sharks head coach David Quinn said of the start.

Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen allowed six goals on 19 shots before being leaving with an injury in the second period. Mackenzie Blackwood allowed four goals on 14 shots in just 31 minutes of work.

San Jose is now five losses away from tying the NHL record for longest winless streak to begin a season. The team will tie their own franchise record, set in 1995-96 if they fail to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

The 1943-44 New York Rangers own the NHL record at 15, while no other team has ever gone winless in more than 11 games to open a season.