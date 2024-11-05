Niederreiter propels Jets to shutout win over Utah, improve record to 12-1

WINNIPEG — Nino Niederreiter scored twice in his 900th NHL career game and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Utah Hockey Club 3-0 on Tuesday.

It was Hellebuyck’s second shutout of the season and 39th of this career.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets (12-1-0) and Adam Lowry picked up two assists in front of 12,932 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Utah (5-5-3) ended a run of picking up points in three consecutive games (1-0-2).

Karel Vejmelka stopped 25 shots for Utah in its second stop on a four-game road trip.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey picked up his 14th assist of the season when his point shot with five seconds left in a power play was tipped in by Vilardi at 17:57 of the second period.

Niederreiter made it 2-0 at 7:30 of the third and recorded his seventh goal of the season into an empty net with 2:59 remaining.

Jets winger Kyle Connor had his franchise-record, season-opening points streak end at 12 games. He almost picked up an assist until Vilardi tipped in Morrissey’s shot.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg had opportunities to fire at the net, but got derailed early on looking for the perfect setup until Morrissey sent a blast from the point with Vilardi in front of the net.

Utah: The visitors had three power plays, but didn’t get a shot on goal in the first one and only forced Hellebuyck to make one stop in each of the next two. The Jets blocked 17 shots compared to Utah’s five.

KEY MOMENT

Niederreiter lifted a Utah opponent’s stick in Winnipeg’s end, allowing the Jets to get the puck and head toward the visitor’s net. He then joined the rush, deked and put the puck around Vejmelka.

KEY STAT

The Jets went 1-for-2 on the power play, giving them a power-play goal in six consecutive games. They entered the game tops in the NHL with the man advantage (44.1 per cent).

UP NEXT

Utah: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Jets: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.