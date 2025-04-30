TORONTO - Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon is in the mix for a second straight Ted Lindsay award.

The NHL Players' Association on Wednesday announced the finalists for the award given annually to the "outstanding player in the NHL" as voted by his peers.

Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov are the other finalists.

MacKinnon from Cole Harbour, N.S., had 116 points and shared the league lead in assists with 84. The centre, who also won the 2024 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, is the 12th player to record three straight seasons of at least 110 points.

Calgary's Makar, also a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman, set a career high in goals (30) and points (92) to lead all blueliners in scoring.

Kucherov, from Maykop, Russia, led the league in scoring with 121 points to win his second consecutive Art Ross Trophy, and third overall.

MacKinnon and Makar are the first teammates to be named as finalists since the award was reintroduced as the Ted Lindsay Award in 2010. It was previously known as the Lester B. Pearson Award.