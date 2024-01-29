NEW YORK — Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov, Edmonton centre Connor McDavid and Florida left-wing Matthew Tkachuk have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kucherov led the league with nine points (four goals, five assists) and tied for first with a plus-7 defensive rating over three games.

He had multiple points in three games last week -- all wins for the Lightning -- including his fifth career hat trick and 25th career four-point game in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Kucherov, who is slated to make his fifth all-star appearance this weekend in Toronto, entered Monday with a league-leading 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists).

McDavid had eight points (four goals, four assists) in three contests as the Oilers ran their winning streak to 16 games, one shy of the NHL record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edmonton's captain factored in seven straight Oilers goals to end the week.

McDavid will captain one of the four all-star teams in Toronto this weekend as he makes his seventh appearance at the showcase.

Tkachuk had four goals and four assists over four games as the Panthers went 4-0-0 last week.

He increased his point streak to five games and highlighted his week with two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.