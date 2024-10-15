TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored his fourth goal of the season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Vancouver Canucks in their hurricane-delayed NHL home opener on Tuesday night.

Kucherov had a hat trick the last time the Lightning took the ice, and he was the one to open the scoring against the Canucks off of a feed from Darren Raddysh 3:55 into the game.

The Lightning were scheduled to open the home season Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, but the game was postponed due to the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist in the win, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in net.

Conor Garland scored Vancouver's only goal on a power play in the third period. Arturs Silovs stopped 24 shots for the Canucks.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Vancouver is 0-1-2 after winning 50 games last season. The offence has eight goals, including five in the first period, through three games.

Lightning: After spending most of last week in Raleigh, N.C., due to Hurricane Milton, some players and staff, including coach Jon Cooper, are staying in hotels due to ongoing power outages. The off-ice situation has not affected their performance in games.

KEY MOMENT

After Tampa Bay failed to make it 3-0 during a late second-period power play, Vasilevskiy made strong saves on Tyler Myers and Brock Boeser. Garland also put a shot off the post during that stretch.

KEY STAT

Kucherov had a point on all of the Lightning's first five goals to start the season. Only Connor McDavid (nine, 2018-19), Adam Oates (seven, 1986-87), Andre Boudrias (six, 1973-74), Bill Cowley (six, 1938-39) and Aurele Joliat (six, 1929-30) have longer streaks.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Canucks: Visit the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

