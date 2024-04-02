With the NHL regular season coming to a close, the race for the Art Ross Trophy is still very much alive.

Superstars Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nathan Mackinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers are all within a single point of each other as the season enters its final few weeks.

Awarded to the player who records the most points during the regular season, the Art Ross Trophy has been won by McDavid in five of the past seven seasons, including the most recent three.

Let's take a closer look at the three-horse race and who has the best chance of capturing the coveted trophy.

Goals: 42

Assists: 85

Points: 127

Games Remaining: 9

Fan Duel Odds (April 2): +180

The 30-year-old Kucherov is well on his way to break his personal best point total from the 2018-19 season when he recorded 128 points, enough to earn the first and only Art Ross Trophy of his career.

His current total of 127 points is tied with Mackinnon for the league lead, one point better than McDavid.

The Russian has recorded a least a single point in 16 of his last 17 games and 100-plus points for the fourth time in his career.

A veteran of 11 NHL seasons, Kucherov has nine games remaining to earn points, including games against the Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators, who all find themselves near the bottom of the standings.

Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche

Goals: 47

Assists: 80

Points: 127

Games Remaining: 7

Fan Duel Odds (April 2): +400

Mackinnon put together his first 100-point season in 2022-23, recording 111 points in 71 games.

The 28-year-old native of Halifax has already smashed that mark, potting 47 goals and 80 assists, both career bests, for 127 points in 75 games.

Mackinnon is tied with Kucherov for the league lead in points, but with just seven games remaining, he has the longest odds to the capture the Art Ross at +400. Aside for two games against the Minnesota Wild, five of Colorado's last seven games are against teams currently in a playoff position.

Mackinnon is going to have to stay hot against some solid clubs in order to stay in the points race mix and capture the first Art Ross Trophy of his career.

Edmonton Oilers

Goals: 29

Assists: 97

Points: 126

Games Remaining: 11

Fan Duel Odds (April 2): -110

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is in his ninth NHL season and already has recorded seven 100-point seasons and captured six Art Ross Trophies.

And there's a very good chance the 27-year-old will win a seventh Art Ross by season's end.

With 29 goals and an incredible league-leading 97 assists, McDavid has 126 points in 71 games, just one point behind Kucherov and Mackinnon.

McDavid may have the advantage as the Oilers still have 11 games remaining, two more than the Lightning and four more than the Avs. Edmonton still has two games remaining against the Arizona Coyotes and one against the lowly San Jose Sharks.

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky won a record 10 Art Ross Trophies in his historic career.