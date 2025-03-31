NEW YORK - Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov, Dallas Stars centre Roope Hintz and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kucherov led the league with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) as his team moved into second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Lightning forward entered Monday tied with Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon atop the NHL scoring race with 109 points.

Hintz had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in four games as the Stars clinched a playoff berth and extended their winning streak to five games.

Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .961 save percentage to go along with one shutout for the NHL-leading Jets.

Winnipeg (51-19-4, 106 points) clinched its third straight playoff berth and led the second-place Stars by six points in the Central Division and Western Conference standings entering Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.