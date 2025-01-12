PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Sunday.

Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, and Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul had empty-net goals.

Tampa Bay recorded points in both halves of back-to-back games for the first time this season. It lost in overtime against New Jersey on Saturday.

Jake Guentzel, who won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2017, had two assists to become the second player in Lightning history with at least 20 goals and 40 points in his first 40 games with the franchise. Guentzel signed a seven-year deal with the Lightning in the offseason.

Rickard Rakell scored his 22nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh, and Kevin Hayes added his third goal in five games. Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,040th career assist to tie Marcel Dionne for 11th on the NHL’s career list.

The Penguins played without Evgeni Malkin, who was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Takeaways

Lightning: Looked lethargic early, but Kucherov snapped a 2-2 tie with his 20th goal with 3:03 left. The Lightning have won three of four since a four-game losing streak.

Penguins: Dropped to 3-5-3 in their last 11 games.

Key moment

Kucherov stole the puck at the Penguins’ blue line and beat Tristan Jarry on a partial breakaway for his clutch goal.

Key stat

Tampa Bay became the first team this season to have four players with 20 or more goals. The last team to have four players with 20 goals through 41 games were the 1995-96 Penguins.

Up next

Pittsburgh finishes a five-game homestand Tuesday against Seattle. Tampa Bay closes a three-game trip Tuesday at Boston.

