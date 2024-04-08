NEW YORK — Forwards Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers were named the NHL's three stars Monday.

Kucherov earned first-star honours after registering 10 points (goal, nine assists) in four games. He led Tampa Bay to a pair of wins that helped the club secure a playoff berth for the seventh straight season and leads the NHL in scoring with 136 points (43 goals, 93 assists).

Crosby was the second star after recording six points (five goals, assist) in four contests. The two-time Hart Trophy winner leads Pittsburgh in goals (40), assists (45) and points (85).

Panarin claimed the third star after registering eight points (two goals, six assists) in leading New York to a 3-1-0 record. Panarin is currently fourth among NHL scorers with 115 points (46 goals, 69 assists).

