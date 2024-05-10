Nikita Zadorov scored late in the second period to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 lead over the Edmonton Oilers headed to the third period of Game 2.

The teams looked to be headed to the third period tied but Zadorov was able to sneak a shot over the shoulder of Stuart Skinner from a tough angle to give the Canucks a lead for the third time in the game.

Boeser briefly gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead, tipping a Carson Soucy point shot past Stuart Skinner 53 seconds into the period for his fifth goal of the postseason.

The Oilers responded 23 seconds later when Ekholm scored his second of the series, wiring a shot past Arturs Silovs from the slot. Connor McDavid recorded his second assist of the game on the marker. Leon Draisaitl also recorded his second point of the game, adding to his first-period goal.

Draisaitl and McDavid continued to play on the same line after being separated for Game 1.

The Oilers had a chance to take the lead on the power play with five minutes remaining in the frame but Zach Hyman was called for holding, ending the opportunity with the man advantage. It was the first time in three power play chances that Edmonton had failed to score.

The Canucks had an 8-5 shot advantage in the period and hold a 13-12 shot lead overall.

The Canucks lead the series 1-0 and look to maintain home-ice advantage before the series shifts to Edmonton for Game 3.