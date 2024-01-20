OTTAWA — Nikolaj Ehlers' goal with 45.8 seconds remaining in overtime earned the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Mason Appleton scored in regulation for the Jets (30-10-4) while Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.

Parker Kelly had the long goal for Ottawa (16-24-1), which played its first overtime game of the season. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 27 shots.

Ottawa tied the score 1-1 at 4:43 into the third period. Vladimir Tarasenko, who was below the goal line, fed Kelly out front and he fired a shot past Hellebuyck to the short side.

Nino Niederreiter found Appleton in the slot for his eighth of the season to open the scoring at 14:35 of the second.

Ottawa had a couple of great chances on a late power play but Hellebuyck made stops on Tim Stutzle and Tarasenko.

The Senators had a scary moment when Josh Norris, playing in his first game after missing the last four with a lower-body injury, left after taking a Jakob Chychrun shot in the arm. Norris did return to the contest.

The Senators held the Jets to just four shots in the first despite Winnipeg having two power play opportunities. But the Jets were unable to capitalize on either.

NOTES

Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot each played in their 400th NHL game Saturday. Travis Hamonic was a healthy scratch for the second straight game for the Senators. Shane Pinto served the final game of a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering. He signed a one-year, US$775,000 contract Friday is expected to make his season debut in Philadelphia on Sunday. Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Ottawa travels to Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Sunday.

Winnipeg heads to Boston to face the Bruins on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.