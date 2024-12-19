After a rare loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, veteran Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers said his team still has "some work to do" despite sitting in first place in the NHL.

"We’ve got to hold each other accountable for what we’re doing out there, and we’re not doing that," said Ehlers, who returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. "We’ve got some work to do.”

Mark Scheifele gave the Jets a 2-1 lead early in the third before Frank Vatrano scored his second of the night at the 15:14 mark to tie the game. With just 26 seconds remaining in regulation, Troy Terry netted his ninth of the season after a Neal Pionk giveaway to secure a 3-2 victory for the Ducks - just their 12th win of the season.

"We knew that they were a tired team, they got in late last night. We know what that travel's like," Jets forward Vatrano said. "For us, we just wanted to play a simple game early and kind of put it down their throat, and I think we did that for most of the game."

Winnipeg didn't record a shot on goal until the 11:28 mark of the first period and were outshot 31-23 in the game.

"We didn't do anything in the first period," Gabriel Vilardi said. "It was just Eric [Comrie], he was the only one playing in the first period."

The Jets had won three of their last four games entering Wednesday's game and still lead the NHL with 47 points and a 23-10-1 record.

Winnipeg returns home to host the second place Minnesota Wild on Saturday before travelling to Toronto to battle the Maple Leafs on Monday.