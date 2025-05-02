The Winnipeg Jets may be getting a major boost to their lineup for Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Per multiple reports, Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated in a regular sweater at Friday's practice session and worked on the second line with Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry.

After the practice, head coach Scott Arniel - who earlier in the day was named a finalist for the Jack Adams award - told reporters that Ehlers is considered a gametime decision.

"It arrived a lot quicker than we thought. Didn't know it was going to be this quick," Arniel said after the practice to reporters. "But again, we've got to get through here, see how he is. But he's looking good and he’s pretty comfortable, so we'll see how we go."

Ehlers, who is recovering from a foot injury suffered after colliding with an official on April 12, could return to the lineup tonight depending on the team's evaluation after practice.

The 29-year-old winger had 24 goals and 63 points in 69 games for the Jets during the regular season.

Winnipeg skated the following lines in practice on Friday:

Connor-Namestnikov-Vilardi

Perfetti-Lowry-Ehlers

Niederreiter-Barron-Appleton

Tanev-Toninato-Iafallo



Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn



Hellebuyck

Comrie



Yager called up

Earlier, the Jets called up forward Brayden Yager from the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League on Friday.

The 20-year-old was not a part of the team's line rushes during their gameday skate.

Yager has yet to make his NHL debut. The native of Saskatoon, Sask. scored 14 goals and finished with 52 points in 33 games with Lethbridge this season. He added eight goals in 16 games in the playoffs.

The move comes one day after the Jets ruled Mark Scheifele out for Game 6 against the Blues. Arniel declined to discuss the nature of Scheifele's injury on Thursday, refusing to confirm whether or not the 32-year-old Kitchener, Ont. native was in concussion protocol.

Scheifele, who has two goals and four assists in the series, played 8:05 before leaving Game 5 in the first period. He was second in team scoring during the regular season, recording 39 goals and 87 points in 82 games.

The Jets acquired the rights to Yager in the offseason in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Rutger McGroarty.

"You don’t expect to get traded at such a young age,” Yager said last month. “Obviously, I enjoyed my time in Pittsburgh where I met some pretty good players and learned a lot from.

“[But] my first camp in Winnipeg was unreal and there are obviously lots of great players there too. It was great that those guys were really good to me and the staff were unbelievable to just make me feel welcome and that I belonged.”

Yager also made appearances for Team Canada at the World Juniors each of the last two editions of the tournament.

The righty centre registered three assists in five games at the tournament in January this year.

Winnipeg has a chance to eliminate the Blues in St. Louis in Game 6 of their first-round series on Friday night. They enter with a 3-2 series lead after winning Game 5 on Wednesday.

Blues focusing on playing their game

St. Louis is staring down elimination and the end of their season on home ice if they don't find a way to win on Friday.

The team is trying to keep things even-keeled in a pressure-filled moment.

“Every little play is big, every detail is big, but you don’t overcomplicate, you don’t overthink it," said captain Luke Schenn following Friday's practice. "You do what you’ve been doing for 88 games. It’s not just another game, but the mindset is. You have to stick to your details and your habits and your system and ultimately that’s what wins you hockey games.”

Forward Robert Thomas echoed the sentiment: "Coming into this series, we knew it was going to go six or seven. That was our mindset from the start," he said. "We’re right where we thought we’d be. We’ve got to win two games to move on. We’re pretty excited for this opportunity."

The Blues skated the following lines in practice on Friday ahead of Game 6:

Buchnevich-Thomas-Snuggerud

Neighbours-Schenn-Kyrou

Joseph-Sundqvist-Bolduc

Toropchenko-Faksa-Walker



Fowler-Parayko

Broberg-Faulk

Suter-Leddy



Binnington in starter’s net

Jordan Binnington struggled in Game 5's loss, allowing four goals on 25 shots for an .840 save percentage.

The Blues encountered some travel problems getting back to St. Louis for tonight's game. The team was scheduled to stay in Winnipeg following Game 5, but their flight back to St. Louis Thursday morning was delayed due to mechanical issues, per The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

The team landed in St. Louis late Thursday night, but participated in a full practice Friday morning.