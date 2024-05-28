The San Jose Sharks and No. 4 overall pick Will Smith have reached an entry-level deal, Smith announced himself on the team's official X account Tuesday.

"Hey Sharks fans, just want to say I've got some exciting news. Just signed my entry-level deal, and I can't wait to be a part of the Sharks organization," Smith said.

Smith is set to leave Boston College after just one season, helping the Eagles win their 12th Hockey East Title this past season. Smith had 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points in 41 NCAA games.

Smith is poised to team up with centre Macklin Celebrini after June's NHL Draft in Las Vegas, where San Jose holds the No. 1 overall pick and is widely expected to select Celebrini.

"We've definitely seen each other. There's a reason he's going to go No. 1. He's a pretty special player. Obviously, we had some pretty good matchups this year," Smith told NHL.com of his potential future teammate.

Prior to his time at Boston College, Smith, 19, spent time with the U.S. National Development Team, tallying 15 goals and 42 points in 20 games during the 2022-23 season.