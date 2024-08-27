It appears there's been little to no movement between the Toronto Maple Leafs and restricted free agent Nick Robertson since he requested a trade from the team on June 30.

The 22-year-old winger, who posted 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season, remains unsigned as training camp creeps closer and TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston does not believe a solution is imminent.

"It's kind of at a standstill right now," Johnston explained on OverDrive Monday. "My understanding is Nick Robertson's desire to move on hasn't changed, but the fact remains he's a restricted free agent, he only has so many rights. Especially if he doesn't want to sign a contract and the organization decides not to move him, really all he could do is miss time and try to put pressure on the team, that way. But obviously it comes at a cost to him, both in terms of getting up to speed in training camp and potentially playing games, and obviously a financial cost.

"I don't know how it will be resolved but as we're getting really close to the start of September here, there doesn't seem to be a resolution in sight and one thing (general manager) Brad Treliving said back on July 1 is the Leafs have a need for Nick Robertson. He's got a great opportunity this season, both because of what he showed last year, the fact that you anticipate someone his age to get better, but also they don't have as much depth at left wing as they have in some years gone by. Maybe there's a path to rebuild things, but right now there's not an obvious solution out there that I see."

Treliving, who is entering his second season as Maple Leafs general manger, made it clear earlier this summer he was not looking to move Robertson, despite his trade request.

"I have certainly known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player," Treliving said. "There is great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us.

"I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward."

Drafted by the team with the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 draft, Robertson has been in and out of the NHL lineup with Toronto since making his professional debut during the 2020 playoffs.

While his 56 games last season were a career-high, he expressed his frustration in March after being loaned to the team's AHL affiliate and did not report to the Toronto Marlies when he was demoted.

"It's been kind of weird," he told reporters at the time. "I've just been practising on my own while the guys were on the road and just waiting for my turn, I guess."

"He's faced a lot of adversity through his time with us," then-captain John Tavares said on Robertson's comments. "Obviously has dealt with some tough injuries and he just keeps coming back."

Robertson dressed in six of the team's seven playoff games this spring, failing to record a point against the Boston Bruins.

The Pasadena, Calif., native has appeared in 87 games for the Maple Leafs across parts of four seasons, scoring 17 goals and 34 points.