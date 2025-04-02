'No-brainer': NHLers on the benefits of youngsters living with veteran teammates

Macklin Celebrini had plenty to figure out.

The talented centre selected first overall at last June's NHL draft by the San Jose Sharks would be playing close to his adopted home.

The family had moved to the area in 2018 when Celebrini's dad, Rick, was hired by the NBA's Golden State Warriors to work in the team's sports science department.

Their home, however, is roughly an hour's drive from the Sharks' rink. In traffic, the highway crawl can be excruciating.

Along with everything else on his plate ahead of a much-talked-about rookie campaign, Celebrini needed a place to live. A franchise icon presented an appealing opportunity.

The 18-year-old originally from North Vancouver, B.C., shacked up with future Hall of Fame forward Joe Thornton and his family this season as the youngster navigated his first twirl around the NHL.

"He's just so positive," Celebrini said of the top pick at the 1997 draft who retired following the 2021-22 season. "He brings energy and joy … never seems like there's a bad day."

There's also no playbook for an NHL freshman. Everything is new — the level of competition, the expectations, the money, life off the ice.

Many players head out on their own. Some room alongside veteran mentors.

Connor McDavid lived with Edmonton Oilers teammates Taylor Hall and Luke Gazdic, during his 2014-15 rookie season.

The phenom was used to being away from home after staying with a billet family in the Ontario Hockey League. The professional ranks are a different animal.

"You're such a young kid," McDavid said. "You're coming into the NHL and you don't know anybody. The guys you're trying to become friends with are fathers and husbands.

"And you don't know what time you're getting up tomorrow."

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP said there were plenty of moments away from practices and games that helped him get comfortable.

"You need guys to take you under their wing and show you the ropes," McDavid said. "Understand where to be, when to be there, how to be there."

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby lived with Penguins teammate and owner Mario Lemieux his rookie season — and then hung around a few more.

"Really appreciate that time," said Crosby, now in his 20th NHL campaign. "Overstayed my welcome a bit, but it was a great place. I'm so grateful I was able to be around him. There's so many things when you're in your first year."

Celebrini isn't the only Sharks player living with a legend. Fellow rookie forward Will Smith has been staying with another future Hall of Famer in Patrick Marleau.

St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas moved in with Keith Tkachuk — a former NHLer with two sons currently in the league — and his family back in 2018-19.

That season was like being a sponge.

"No-brainer," Thomas said of taking the Tkachuks up on their offer to put a roof over his head. "I didn't know how to cook, I didn't know how to do laundry. I'd come home from games or even on off-nights, I'd be there watching hockey with Keith.

"Helped me have a different perspective on the game from someone who's been so successful."

That type of setup, however, isn't for everyone. Bo Horvat made the Vancouver Canucks at age 18 and decided to go it alone.

"I'm a pretty independent person," said the New York Islanders forward. "I like my certain routines, and I don't like stepping on toes."

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard was in Celebrini's shoes last season as the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, but had his own Windy City pad.

"I put some thought into it," he said. "One of my family members was down 50 per cent of the time, so that was a big part of it."

Wyatt Johnston lived with Dallas Stars teammate Joe Pavelski and his family for the final two seasons of the latter's NHL career.

"The best guy to learn from," said Johnston, who played a lot of street hockey with Pavelski's son. "I wasn't going to get that living alone. You don't know how it's going to go, but looking back it was the best decision."

Celebrini feels the same. If the commute hadn't been an issue, however, things would be different.

"I would have lived at home," he said. "But it's too far."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.